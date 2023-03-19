Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Formula One 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It is the second time in two years at the Jeddah Street Circuit in Saudi Arabia that Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has clinched pole position after teammate Max Verstappen encountered a driveshaft failure in Q2, after having dominated the practice sessions with a clean sweep.

Following the issue that the Dutchman faced, he will start the race from P15 on Sunday when the main race gets underway.

The 25-year-old two time defending Formula One world champion missed Thursday’s Media day ahead of the race in Saudi Arabia with a stomach bug, but came back strong with his clean sweep in the practice sessions, before issues with his car on the day of the qualification.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso will start from the front row after he was bumped up from the P3, due to Charles Leclerc’s 10-place grid penalty.

The Ferrari’s Monegasque driver will start the race in Jeddah from the 12 position, despite originally finishing with the second fastest time in qualifying behind Perez, following the ban imposed on the 25-year-old by the FIA.

Mercedes’ driver George Russel will start the main race from the third position, followed by Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz in fourth.

Alonso’s teammate, Lance Stroll of Aston Martin will begin the race on the third row ahead of Alpine’s Frenchman Estaban Ocon.

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, will take the seventh position at the start of the race in his Mercedes, with McLaren’s Australian Oscar Piastri starting at P8.

Pierre Gasly will start the contest from the ninth on the grid while Nico Hulkenberg of Haas completes the top 10 in the grid.

On what date will the Saudi Arabian GP will take place?

The main race of the Saudi Arabian GP is slated to take place on Sunday, March 19.

Where will the Saudi Arabian GP take place?

The Saudi Arabian GP will take place at the Jeddah Street Circuit in Jeddah.

A what time will the Saudi Arabian GP begin?

The main race of the Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Saudi Arabian GP?

The Saudi Arabian GP will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Saudi Arabian GP?

Fans will have to opt for an F1 TV Pro subscription to enjoy the live streaming of the Saudi Arabian GP.

