'The Girl You Like...': Banner Taking Dig at Red Bull's Sergio Perez Spotted at Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix is upon us as the ongoing season of Formula One is in full swing with reigning champion Max Verstappen firmly in the championship lead.

But, things seem to be a bit rocky for Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez who has been facing some criticism amid a campaign that does not seem to live up to the lofty standards of the Mexican.

A banner at the Hungarian GP crafted along the popular meme motif of ‘The girl you like" was used to take a sly dig at Perez’s position at the racing team amid speculation for rigid competition for the coveted spot behind the wheel of the dominant machine.

The banner read ‘The girl you like’ pointing at the driver seat in the team’s cutting-edge F1 car that seems to be miles ahead of the competitor’s machines. The subsequent image was one of Nik De Vries, who was stripped off his seat at Alpha Tauri, a member of the red bull racing family.

The next image on the banner was of fan favourite driver Daniel Ricciardo with the caption ‘the guy she tells you not to worry about’. Australian Ricciard was given the seat vacated by de Vries recently. What followed was a picture of team principal Christian Horner with the caption that reads, ‘Her Dad’.

The face of Helmut Marko, the head of the Red Bull driver development program, was plastered with the words, ‘Her Uncle’, and the banner’s commentary concluded with the image of Perez with the word, ‘You’.

