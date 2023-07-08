Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » SFI Announces India's 36-member Aquatics Squad for Asian Games

SFI Announces India's 36-member Aquatics Squad for Asian Games

The Swimming Federation of India announced a 36-member aquatics squad for the Asian Games

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 17:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Swimming representative photo (Reuters)
Swimming representative photo (Reuters)

A 36-member aquatics squad including former bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade will represent India at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced the squad which includes 21 in swimming, three in diving and 13 members in waterpolo.

The 12-member men’s swimming squad includes the star duo of Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj along with veteran Khade, who won a 50m butterfly bronze at the Guangzhou 2010 edition.

Teenagers Aneesh Gowda and Aryan Nehra who broke four records and were adjudged the best swimmers in the Senior Nationals this year were also picked in the squad.

Advertisement

India squad:

Swimming, Men: Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand A S, Kushagra Rawat, Likith S P, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Patil, Vishal Grewal and Virdhawal Khade.

Women: Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Linyesh A K, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma and Vritti Agarwal.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Diving, Men: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi, Heman London Singh.

    Waterpolo 13 players.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 17:08 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 17:08 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App