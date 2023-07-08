Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Shot Putter Karanveer Singh Fails Dope Test, Out of Asian Championships

Shot Putter Karanveer Singh Fails Dope Test, Out of Asian Championships

Karanveer Singh failed an out-of-competition dope test and was subsequently pulled out of the Indian team for the Asian Athletics Championships

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 18:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian shot putter Karanveer Singh (AFI)
Indian shot putter Karanveer Singh (AFI)

Shot putter Karanveer Singh has failed an out-of-competition dope test conducted recently and he will be pulled out of the Indian team for the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok next week.

Karanveer, who trains at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, was earlier named in a 54-member Indian team for the July 12-16 continental championships. The Indian team will leave for Thailand on Saturday night.

“Yes, that is correct," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI on Saturday when asked if Karanveer had failed a dope test.

The exact date of the dope test and name of the banned substance are not known.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, an Indian team source had said that Karanveer could be left out of the side leaving for Thailand from New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The 25-year-old Karanveer had won a bronze in the Federation Cup in May with a throw of 19.05m while he was second behind Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor in the National Inter-State Championships in June with an effort of 19.78m. He is currently sixth among Asians in the season’s top list.

top videos
  • Arjun Bijlani On 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya-ShivShakti' & Hosting 'India's Got Talent' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film, With References To Hitler, Leaves Fans Confused
  • Ranveer, Deepika Get Clicked | Anushka Misses London Vacation With Virat | SPKK Continues To Shine

    • He has a personal best of 20.10m, achieved during the National Open Championships last year.

    Toor will now be the lone Indian in the men’s shot put event in the Asian Championships.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 18:56 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 18:56 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App