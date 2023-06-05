Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Shot Putter Siddharth Choudhary Wins Gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

Siddharth Choudhary achieved his best throw of 19.52m in his third attempt to better his earlier personal best of 19.11m at the junior level.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 22:05 IST

Yecheon (South Korea)

Shot Putter Siddharth Choudhary (Twitter Image)
Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary clinched India’s third gold of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship here with a personal best throw of 19.52m on Monday.

The 17-year-old Choudhary achieved his best throw of 19.52m in his third attempt to better his earlier personal best of 19.11m at the junior level.

Javelin thrower Shivam Lohakare (72.34m), men’s 3000m steeplechaser Sharuk Khan (8:51.74s) and long jumper Susmita (5.96m) won a silver medal each on the second day of competitions.

    • The 4x400m relay team (3:30.12s) and 800m runner Shakeel (1:49.79s) won a bronze each.

    Fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh had clinched a gold medal each in women’s 400m race and men’s discus throw respectively on the opening day on Sunday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 05, 2023, 22:05 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 22:05 IST
