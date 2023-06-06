Singapore Open: Kidambi Srikanth Wins; PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Out

Kidambi Srikanth made a winning start but PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were ousted from the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament after suffering contrasting losses in the opening round on Tuesday.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, beat Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15 21-19 in the opening round of men’s singles competition.

The former world number one will meet either Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto or Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee next.

Up against world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, defending champion Sindhu fought hard before going down 21-18 19-21 17-21 in a little over an hour. Sindhu had also made a first-round exit from Thailand Open last week.

Advertisement

Prannoy, who came into the tournament after claiming his maiden BWF title at Malaysia Masters, couldn’t match the young Kodai Naraoka, losing 15-21 19-21 to the third seeded Japanese in 56 minutes.