Singapore Open: Kidambi Srikanth Wins; PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Out

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy crashed out as Kidambi Srikanth booked his place in the second round at the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 15:16 IST

Singapore, Singapore

Kidambi Srikanth (Twitter)
Kidambi Srikanth (Twitter)

Kidambi Srikanth made a winning start but PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were ousted from the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament after suffering contrasting losses in the opening round on Tuesday.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, beat Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15 21-19 in the opening round of men’s singles competition.

The former world number one will meet either Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto or Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee next.

Up against world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, defending champion Sindhu fought hard before going down 21-18 19-21 17-21 in a little over an hour. Sindhu had also made a first-round exit from Thailand Open last week.

Prannoy, who came into the tournament after claiming his maiden BWF title at Malaysia Masters, couldn’t match the young Kodai Naraoka, losing 15-21 19-21 to the third seeded Japanese in 56 minutes.

    • Doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, made a good start after claiming a 21-16 21-15 win over France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their opening match.

    More to follow…

    first published: June 06, 2023, 15:14 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 15:16 IST
