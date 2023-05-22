Slovenia Open: Sameer Verma Wins Gold; Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy Bag Silver

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma emerged victorious in men’s singles competition at the 2023 Slovenia Open beating Su Li Yang while the duo of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy bagged silver in the mixed doubles event in Maribor, Slovenia.

Verma won 21-18 21-14 against his Taiwanese opponent.

Kapoor and Reddy beat Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch 21-15 21-19 in the semifinals but lost to Jesper Toft and Clara Gravesen, also from Denmark, 12-21 13-21 in the summit showdown on Sunday.