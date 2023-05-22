Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Slovenia Open: Sameer Verma Wins Gold; Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy Bag Silver

Slovenia Open: Sameer Verma Wins Gold; Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy Bag Silver

Sameer Verma won the men's singles as Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy bagged silver in the mixed doubles at the 2023 Slovenia Open

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 20:35 IST

Maribor

Indian badminton stars Sameer Verma along with Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy (Twitter)
Indian badminton stars Sameer Verma along with Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy (Twitter)

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma emerged victorious in men’s singles competition at the 2023 Slovenia Open beating Su Li Yang while the duo of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy bagged silver in the mixed doubles event in Maribor, Slovenia.

Verma won 21-18 21-14 against his Taiwanese opponent.

Kapoor and Reddy beat Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch 21-15 21-19 in the semifinals but lost to Jesper Toft and Clara Gravesen, also from Denmark, 12-21 13-21 in the summit showdown on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: May 22, 2023, 20:35 IST
last updated: May 22, 2023, 20:35 IST
Read More