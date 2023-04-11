Social Media Star Logan Paul Signs New Contract With WWE

Social media star-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has re-signed a new contract with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). It is being learnt that Logan signed a multiyear deal with WWE on Monday, April 10. The American superstar enthralled WWE fans with his action-packed performances at this year’s Wrestlemania. Logan came up with a scintillating show at WrestleMania 39 to get the better of Seth Rollins. “I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I’m good at, at 28 years old. And the fact that the organization believes I’m good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. And I’m incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. And as long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I’m gonna keep doing this sport," Logan told ESPN after prolonging his stay at the franchise.

Logan Paul also shared the crucial update on social media. “Contract renewed WWE," the popular YouTuber tweeted while sharing a photo of himself along with WWE chief content officer, Paul “Triple H" Levesque. Triple H also expressed his adoration for Logan, following the much-talked-about contract extension.

A report published by Marca claims that Logan Paul’s new contract is bigger than the ones signed by some prominent WWE stars like- Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, The Miz and Kevin Owens.

Logan Paul had made his in-ring debut in WWE in 2022. In his first-ever bout, Logan took part in a tag-team match along with The Miz at the WrestleMania 38. The partnership of The Miz and Logan, however, did not last long. The duo faced each other at the SummerSlam. In his first singles match, Logan exhibited a stunning fight to defeat The Miz. The 28-year-old had also faced Roman Reigns in a high profile Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel 2022. Logan failed to clinch a win in that electrifying encounter after suffering a torn MCL.

Logan Paul may have featured in handful of matches under the banner WWE but it is being widely reported that the brand new contract will now help him in securing more match-time. Logan’s tussle with The Miz had previously managed to clinch a formidable buzz and it is now being understood that WWE could very well engage them in another enticing rivalry anytime soon.

