'Spain Tour Crucial for Asian Games Preparations': Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita Punia

Indian women’s hockey team are currently sweating it out at the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, which is being held at SAI in Bengaluru from 11th June to 11th July. Notably, the 33-member core probables group was named for the preparatory camp ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games in China, which are scheduled for September-October this year.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will be crucial for the Indian women’s hockey team as winning the Gold Medal in the quadrennial continental showpiece event will ensure their direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. In addition, ahead of the crucial tournament, the Indian women’s hockey team will have an opportunity to put their skills and team combinations to the test when they travel to Spain to compete in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from July 25th to 30th July.

The four-nation tournament will witness India play against South Africa, England and hosts Spain.

Speaking about the tournament in Spain, Indian women’s hockey team Captain Savita said, “It will be a crucial tournament for us as it will enable us to pinpoint the areas that demand immediate attention and require collective effort to improve as a team. We will be playing against some of the top-notch teams in the tournament, so, in a way it will be a litmus test for us ahead of the Asian Games."

Meanwhile, talking about the ongoing National Camp, Savita said, “We are currently focusing on giving our best in every session at the National Camp, which is very crucial for us as it gives us an opportunity to refine the structure and tactics of the team ahead of the Asian Games. We are aware of what our coach expects from us as a team and that definitely makes our task easier. However, we still have to keep working hard everyday in the training as we know for a fact that the more we sweat it out in the practice sessions, the less we struggle in the actual competition."