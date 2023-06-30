Sports Minister Felicitates Special Olympics Medallists from Odisha with Cash Awards Performance

Seven athletes from the state of Odisha, have made their state proud with impressive performances at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023. In a fitting gesture of appreciation, the athletes were felicitated by Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera with cash awards for their stellar achievement.

In keeping with Odisha’s commitment to recognising and incentivising athletes for brilliant performances, double medalist, Aridita Chakraborty who won the silver in the 400m and the bronze in the shot-put event was presented with Rs.4,00,000. Baishnab Rajpali and Kalpana Jena received Rs. 3,00,00 each for their silver in shot put and cycling respectively. Jyothi Ranjan Ojha, Shibani Priyadarshini and Mamali Nag who featured in the unified volleyball team that brought home a silver was awarded Rs. 50,000. Sachin Barik who impressed on the Futsal team was also recognised for his participation with Rs. 25,000.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera extended his congratulations to the athletes for their inspiring performance and encouraged them to continue their journey, he said," “Congratulations to the exceptional athletes from Odisha. Their remarkable achievements at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 have brought immense pride to our state. They serve as an inspiration and a testament to the transformative power of sports. As they strive for even greater heights, the state of Odisha is here to support and empower them with anything they need."