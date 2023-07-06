Stan Wawrinka Hopes to 'Not Get Killed' by Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Stan Wawrinka set up a Wimbledon third-round clash with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic on Thursday, hoping to “not get killed" by a rival he first faced 17 years ago.

The 38-year-old Wawrinka, who has won three Grand Slam titles, made the last 32 by seeing off Argentina’s 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

It will be his first time in the third round at the All England Club since 2015, when he went on to make the quarter-finals.

Wawrinka, now ranked at 88 after a lengthy battle with injuries, has only beaten Djokovic six times in 26 meetings.

However, they have never met on grass.

“I will enjoy it if I don’t get killed," said Wawrinka. “Novak is an amazing champion. I am happy to get the chance to play him on grass before I finish my career.

“It will be a big challenge and I will have to play at a high level."

Two of Wawrinka’s wins over Djokovic came in Grand Slam finals — at the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open.

The Swiss also beat the 23-time major winner in the last-eight of the 2014 Australian Open on his way to his maiden Slam triumph.