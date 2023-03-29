Stephanie McMahon Expected to Return to WWE: Report

Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in January this year. Stephanie had taken over as the CEO of WWE after taking over from her father- Vince McMahon in July last year. It is now being learnt that Stephanie could very well return to WWE in a dramatic fashion amid ongoing talks of a potential sale of the company. A report published by Fightful Select claims that the rumoured buyers are interested in bringing back Stephanie. “The companies are following the news cycles and are aware of what makes the audience and staff happy," a source from Disney was quoted as saying by Wrestling INC. Stephanie has been a part of WWE since the 1990s. Initially, she had appeared as an in-ring competitor.

The sources within Comcast Corporation also reportedly disclosed that they had a tie-up with Vince McMahon through NBC and USA Network previously. But it is now being learnt that there is currently “no desire" to keep Vince involved in WWE.

Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation, her father Vince was unanimously elected to become the new chairman of WWE once again. “Stephanie has always been the ultimate ambassador for our company, and her decades of contributions have left an immeasurable impact on our brand," Vince had reportedly said.

Vince McMahon, who owned and run WWE for more than 40 years, had to relinquish his post in June 2022 after allegations of sexual assault were levelled against him.

Nick Khan has now been appointed as the sole CEO of WWE. Khan took charge of WWE after Stephanie McMahon decided to step down as the co-CEO of the company.

With the much-awaited WrestleMania 39 slated to take place this weekend, it is being perceived that the potential buyers could very well make a move to purchase the high-profile company. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will feature in a highly anticipated bout against Cody Rhodes at this year’s WrestleMania. Gunther, on the other hand, will be defending his Intercontinental title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Asuka will look to clinch the Raw Women’s Championship as she will square up with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will take on The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the showpiece event.

