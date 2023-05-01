Stephen Curry Hits 50 as Golden State Warriors Advance into 2nd Round of NBA Playoffs

Stephen Curry scored 50 points in a record-shattering performance Sunday to send the defending champion Golden State Warriors into the second round of the NBA playoffs while a Jimmy Butler ankle injury raised tensions for the triumphant Miami Heat.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, was nearly unstoppable as the Warriors won 120-100 at Sacramento to capture their best-of-seven Western Conference series 4-3.

“I just wanted to come out and look for shots early, get my teammates going throughout the game," Curry said. “But when I’m looking for shots, it usually works in our favor."

The 35-year-old guard delivered an incredible performance, hitting 20 of a career-high 38 shot attempts and going 7-of-18 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

He also added eight rebounds and six assists.

Curry’s 50 points were a career playoff high and the most points in any NBA game seven — breaking the old mark of 48 set by Kevin Durant for Brooklyn in a 2021 loss to Milwaukee.

The Warriors next will face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference semi-final matchup that starts on Tuesday.

“They are playing unbelievable," Curry said. “All their pieces fit so it’s going to be a huge test for us.

“Thank God we get to worry about that because these last 36 hours were a little dicey," added Curry, whose Warriors missed a chance to close out the Kings in game six.

In Sunday’s other playoff contest, Butler scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Miami over the host New York Knicks 108-101 in their Eastern Conference second-round opener but suffered a right ankle injury.

The series continues Tuesday at New York but Butler’s status will steal the spotlight until then.

“No idea," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You just don’t know with ankle sprains. I don’t even know if we will know more by tomorrow. We’ll just have to wait and see. It will be a waiting game."

Asked how the ankle felt, Butler said, “Like a rolled ankle."

At Sacramento, the Kings had no answer for Curry in the winner-take-all battle. After 20 first-half points, he pressed the attack in the third quarter as the Warriors pulled away as Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds.

“It’s huge for us," Curry said. “In each series he makes an impact. It’s not loud. It’s all the dirty work and we love him for it."

Klay Thompson completed a four-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give Golden State a 91-81 edge entering the fourth. The Warriors stretched the lead to 104-83 with 6:30 remaining and cruised from there.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points but had only six in the second half.

“It really stinks," he said. “We could have kept moving forward in the playoffs."

- Heat sizzle late -

There was an intense atmosphere at Madison Square Garden, which had not seen a second-round playoff contest since 2013.

The game and Butler’s ankle turned when Butler fell to the court with the Heat up 95-92 and 5:05 to play.

As Butler planted his right foot to drive to the basket, falling Knicks defender Josh Hart’s foot struck Butler’s foot to cause the injury.

Butler limped to the bench but returned to make two free throws and remained in the game.

“He did not want to come out of the game so we left him in," Spoelstra said.

Often standing in a corner far from the run of play, Butler was largely stationary.

“Find a way to win," Butler said of his reason for staying on the court. “Be out there. Be a presence. I didn’t do too much except airball a three. But I’ll take the dub (W)."

Butler’s teammates stepped up. Gabe Vincent made a 3-pointer and Bam Adebayo and reserve Kyle Lowry, who scored 12 of his 18 in the second half, added hoops in a pivotal 7-0 run for a 104-94 Miami edge.

The Knicks, who are 0-7 in the playoffs when losing the series opener at home, were led by 26 points from R.J. Barrett and 25 from Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks were without two-time All-Star forward Julius Randle, out with a left ankle sprain.

