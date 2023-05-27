Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Strasbourg Open: Elina Svitolina Downs Clara Burel, Sets up Anna Blinkova Final

Svitolina was a set and 4-1 down before fighting back to earn a come-from-behind victory over Burel 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 to reach her first final after the birth of her baby last year

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: May 27, 2023

Strasbourg, France

Elina Svitolina (Twitter)

Former world number three Elina Svitolina reached her first WTA final since becoming a mother last year, beating France’s Clara Burel in three sets on Friday in Strasbourg.

The Ukrainian, who returned to action last month after more than a year away, came from behind to defeat Burel 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and set up a title decider with Anna Blinkova of Russia.

Svitolina, the Strasbourg champion in 2020, was a set and 4-1 down before fighting back to make her first tour-level final since winning the last of her 16 career titles in Chicago two years ago.

She stepped back from tennis in March 2022, in a year which was traumatic for the 28-year-old because of the war in her native Ukraine.

Svitolina has dropped to 508th in the world but will play at the French Open, where she is a three-time quarter-finalist, using a protected ranking.

Blinkova is seeking her second title following a 6-2, 6-2 win over American Lauren Davis in the other semi-final in Strasbourg.

first published: May 27, 2023
last updated: May 27, 2023, 08:16 IST
