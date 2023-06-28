Sumit Assures India of Boxing Medal After Reaching Semifinal of Elorda Cup, 4 Indian Boxers in Quarter-finals

Indian boxer Sumit confirmed a bronze medal for the country with a win over Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar in the 86kg category quarterfinal in the Elorda Cup here on Wednesday.

Sumit showcased his power and precision to win 5-0.

Zoram Muana displayed superior technique in the 51kg category pre-quarterfinal to overcome another Kazakhstan boxer Daryan Kulzhabayev by a split 4-1 verdict.

He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

In the other last-eight bouts, Shivender Kaur (50kg) lost 1-4 to Gulnar Tarapbay of Kazakhstan, Sonia Lather (57kg) went down 0-5 against home team boxer Grafeyeva Viktoriya, while Poonam (60kg) fought hard but lost by a 2-3 margin against Issayeva Shakhnaz of Kazakhstan.

Sanjay (80kg) faced a formidable opponent in Khabibullaev Turabek of Uzbekistan and lost his quarterfinal bout 0-5.

Four Indians will compete in their respective quarterfinal bouts on Thursday.