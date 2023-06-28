Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Sumit Assures India of Boxing Medal After Reaching Semifinal of Elorda Cup, 4 Indian Boxers in Quarter-finals

Sumit Assures India of Boxing Medal After Reaching Semifinal of Elorda Cup, 4 Indian Boxers in Quarter-finals

Indian boxer Sumit won his bout to advance into the semifinal of Elorda Cup in Kazakhstan, while four other Indian boxers reached the quarter-finals

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 21:21 IST

Astana

India guaranteed a medal at the Elorda Cup after Sumit reaches the final four (BFI Twitter)
India guaranteed a medal at the Elorda Cup after Sumit reaches the final four (BFI Twitter)

Indian boxer Sumit confirmed a bronze medal for the country with a win over Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar in the 86kg category quarterfinal in the Elorda Cup here on Wednesday.

Sumit showcased his power and precision to win 5-0.

Zoram Muana displayed superior technique in the 51kg category pre-quarterfinal to overcome another Kazakhstan boxer Daryan Kulzhabayev by a split 4-1 verdict.

He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

In the other last-eight bouts, Shivender Kaur (50kg) lost 1-4 to Gulnar Tarapbay of Kazakhstan, Sonia Lather (57kg) went down 0-5 against home team boxer Grafeyeva Viktoriya, while Poonam (60kg) fought hard but lost by a 2-3 margin against Issayeva Shakhnaz of Kazakhstan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Football Transfer News Live Updates: Man City Out of Race For Declan Rice, Bayern Munich Gunning For Harry Kane

Sanjay (80kg) faced a formidable opponent in Khabibullaev Turabek of Uzbekistan and lost his quarterfinal bout 0-5.

Four Indians will compete in their respective quarterfinal bouts on Thursday.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg) will square off against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan, while Ashish Kumar (57kg) will take on Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand. Hemant Yadav (71kg) will go head-to-head against Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan.

    In the women’s category, Shiksha (54kg) will face Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan in her last-eight bout.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 21:21 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 21:21 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App