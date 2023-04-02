Summer McIntosh Sets 400m Individual Medley World Record, Four Days After Freestyle Landmark

Teenager Summer McIntosh set a world record in the 400m individual medley at the Canadian swimming trials on Saturday, four days after she achieved the same feat in the 400m freestyle.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

McIntosh finished the 400m individual medley in a time of 4:25.87, surpassing the previous record of 4:26.36 set by Katinka Hosszu at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"That’s the first time I really, vividly heard the crowd during my race," the 16-year-old said.

Advertisement

"It’s amazing to have all my family and friends in the stands, cheering me on. It really helped me in the last 100 metres."

McIntosh set a world record in the 400m freestyle on the opening night of the trials on Tuesday, shaving 0.32 seconds off the mark set by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus last year.

She has one race left, the 200m freestyle, in which she holds a best time of 1:54.13 from earlier this year.

Read all the Latest Sports News here