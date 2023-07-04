Swimming Nationals: Gujarat's Aryan Nehra Sets Another National Record

Asian Games-bound swimmer Aryan Nehra broke yet another national record en route to his gold-winning performance in the men’s 800m freestyle event at the national swimming championships on Monday.

Aryan breached the Asian Games qualifying standard for the second time this year by clocking 8:01.81.

In a repeat of Sunday’s 400m freestyle event, Aryan once again got the better of national record holder Delhi’s Kushagra Rawat, who clinched a silver with a timing of 8:09.25, while Karnataka swimmer Aneesh Gowda (8:16.92) came third.

The Gujarat swimmer had booked his place in the continental event in April during a meet in Chicago where he swam a personal best of 8:03.15 in the 800m freestyle event.

He has also breached the 1500m freestyle qualification time.

The Swimming Federation of India has set the 2018 Asian Games sixth place time as the qualifying mark for this year’s edition, set to take place in Hangzhou, China in September.

The qualification period for the Asian Games ends on July 6.

Karnataka’s Harshika Ramachandra and Maharashtra swimmer Anannya Nayak also rewrote national marks in the the women’s 200m medley and 100m freestyle events respectively.