Taipei Open 2023: HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap Cruise Into Men's Singles Pre-Quarterfinals

Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap cruised into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Taipei Open with straight-game wins over their respective rivals here on Wednesday.

World number nine Prannoy hardly broke a sweat as he took just 26 minutes to dispatch local shuttler Lin Yu-Hsien 21-11 21-10 in the opening round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

The third-seeded Prannoy, who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, will next take on the winner of the first-round men’s singles match between Chen Chi Ting and Tommy Sugiarto.

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap too notched up an easy 21-15 21-16 over Germany’s Samuel Hsiao. He will take on local favourite Su Li Yang in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, it was the end of the road for S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, who lost to sixth-seed Japanese shuttler Kanta Tsunyama.

Subramanian provided some resistance in the opening game but was completely outplayed in the second to go down 13-21 5-21 in his men’s singles opening round.