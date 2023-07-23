Tampere Open: India's Sumit Nagal Claims Title With Win Over Dalibor Svrcina in Finland

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal beat Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic in straight sets to clinch the Tampere Open title 6-4 7-5 on Sunday.

The win gave Nagal his fourth ATP Challenger title in five outings, with this being his second crown this year, adding to the Garden Open in Rome, which the 25-year-old won in April.

Nagal was off to a wobbly start to the match, losing his first serve game as Svrcina raced to a 3-0 lead and extended it to 4-1.

However, the Indian immediately regained his composure and broke back successively on three instances to send the Czech onto the backfoot, as the seventh-seeded Indian seized the opening set 6-4, thanks to some great play from the baseline.

Having shown composure in the latter stages of the opening set, Nagal started positively in the following set and broke Svrcina to race to a 4-1 lead. However, the fifth-seed Czech used his smartness and instantly broke back to have things back on serve. Regardless, the break wasn’t enough to trouble Nagal, as he upped his ante and re-broke Svrcina, eventually taking a 5-3 lead.