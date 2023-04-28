'Tear on the Cheek of Time in Indian History': Navjot Singh Siddhu, Neeraj Chopra, Kapil Dev and Other Sportspersons Bat for Protesting Wrestlers

As the wrestler’s protest in Jantar Mantar extends beyond the durational limits of yet another day, that nation’s top grapplers have received support from other sporting icons of the nation.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra posted an eloquent message on his Twitter handle elaborating on his views on the same.

The shooter par excellence also sent his heartfelt support to those who have been affected.

“As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes’ concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in", Bindra posted.

Advertisement

India’s representative at the luge events at the Olympics, Shiva Kesavan, added to the words of Bindra as he tweeted “The predicament of the wrestling community that has not seen any resolution despite the public protests is a stern reminder that we need proper systems in place to protect athletes. Sports institutions need to be much more proactive and I support the voices asking for swift action".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra also threw his weight behind the protesting wrestlers with a message that read, “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served."

Advertisement

Advertisement

India’s 1983 world cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev also took to Instagram to post a picture of the grapplers in protest with the caption that read “Will they ever get justice?"

Indian women’s hockey icon Rani Rampal posted a picture that read “Extremely painful to see our renewed wrestlers demanding justice on the streets of India. It tears me apart to see my fellow athletes in this situation who have worked hard in their lives and won laurels for our beloved country".

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Siddhu also took to Twitter to deliver a heartfelt message on the issue.

Siddhu’s post read “Shocking that 9 women of recognition complained & no FIR is registered. it’ll be a tear on the cheek of time in Indian history. Any country that insults their women icons is hurting its own pride , these women have brought laurels to the nation. They have given wings to the aspirations of millions Hurting their self esteem is hurting India’s pride … are the bigwigs of our country above the law ? The law must set a deterrent that generations must tremble before insulting women , a good example is the best sermon you can preach.Will visit them on Monday & join their satyagraha"

Legendary Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag shared his views on the same in a post that translates to “It is a matter of great sadness that our champions, who have brought laurels to the country, hoisted the flag and brought so much happiness to all of us, have to come on the road today. It is a very sensitive matter and it should be investigated impartially. Hope the players get justice."

Former team India off-break bowler Harbhajan Singh posted an update that read “Sakshi, Vinesh are India’s pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice."

Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen posted a picture of the wrestlers sleeping on the sidewalks as part of the protest with a caption that read “It breaks my heart to see our Olympic & World medallists in this state. Sportspeople also serve the nation by bringing glory & laurels. I sincerely hope & pray that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest Jai Hind."

Tennis ace Sania Mirza shared a moving message on Twitter that read “As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations.I hope whatever the truth is justice is served.. sooner rather than later"

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a message that read “Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us" on his Twitter handle, in support of the wrestlers.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

IOA president and legendary athlete PT Usha criticised the wrestlers in a harsh manner terming their display as a stain on the image of India to which Bajrang Punia hit back recalling the incident back in February when Usha herself was seen breaking down at a press conference when she spoke about harassment at her academy in Balussery, Kerala.

The wrestlers gathered at the Jantar Manta on Sunday after the police failed to register an FIR pertaining to the issue despite the attempts of seven women wrestlers, including a minor tried to launch a complaint.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here