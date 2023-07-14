Tejaswin Shankar eyes strong performance for Asian Games after debut Bronze in AAC

It was a day of firsts for Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) athlete, Tejaswin Shankar as he culminated a successful debut at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, with a podium finish. On the back of a gruelling Decathlon routine at the Inter-State Nationals, Tejaswin managed to amass 7527 points at the end of the two-day event to clinch the Bronze Medal.

While this wasn’t Tejaswin’s highest score of the season, having already scored a personal best of 7648 in April at Arizona, he followed it up with a 7546 at the Nationals, which guaranteed his qualification for the Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, in September.

The 24-year-old from Delhi seemed satisfied with his overall performance and believes that it was a great feeling to get a medal in the first-ever Decathlon, where he is representing India in a major competition. He said, “This is my first competition medal in the decathlon, representing India. This gives me a lot of confidence going into the Asian Games because most of the competitors who I am going to be up against were here, and to be able to fair well against them was pretty good."

“Conditions were a little testing, but interstate had prepared me well for this. It was surely a very good performance by my standards. If we look at the Indian outlook as fans, we still consider the Decathlon to be 10 different events, but we have to understand that this is one event that has ten components, and each cannot be judged in isolation from the other. We look at it from a macro perspective, and from that lens, I was pretty happy with my performance, he added.

Tejaswin also highlighted that while this was probably, from a points perspective, his lowest amongst the last three competitions, the build-up to the tournament and the recovery time between the two competitions played a part in his performance.

He said, “Every Decathlon is different. Some of the competitors that I was competing with had scores of over 7800 coming into the competition. The leader scored 200 points below his best, and similarly, the second-place holder scored 300 points below his best. I also scored a couple hundred points below. I did a decathlon three weeks ago, and the winner did a decathlon two months ago, and in such events, you cannot compete week in and week out. So, the impact on the body was clearly visible. All the events that were driven by power and required explosiveness are where the scores took a hit. Probably, in the High Jump and Shot Put, I could have done a bit better, but it was only my fourth time competing in the format, so with more time and experience, I am sure that I will improve further."

Tejaswin scored nearly 200 points less than he liked on Day 1, having always stated that he prefers the competitions on Day 1. To his own surprise, despite the minor lags on Day 1, Tejaswin marked his highest-ever Day 2 score.