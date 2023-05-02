The Team That Beat Fernando Alonso - The Story Of Menkor Racing

As the new racing season gears up, the menkor racing team is coming together like a big family, with drivers Labrooy Romaldo, Kumaran Kyle Aditya and Manjunath Arjun all sharing their experiences from previous teams.

The team’s focus goes beyond just racing, with an emphasis on team building and communication. It takes time for drivers to adapt to a new strategy and communication style, but when given enough time, it can lead to a better combination between the drivers and the pit crew.

With a two-year gap, the Menkor racing team is a reunion of sorts for Romaldo and Arjun, who previously raced together in Emirates Racing. Kyle also brings his experience from Dojo motor racing to the team. The drivers understand each other well and communicate effectively within the pit and race, but they are always looking to improve.

“We understood that there can be better communication between the pit and the driver so that we don’t have any panic. So we are working towards that," says Arjun. With time and dedication, the menkor racing team is sure to make a name for themselves in the upcoming season.

The rush of adrenaline, the thrill of victory, and the excitement of pushing oneself to the limits – these are the feelings that drive a team of endurance racers to go for the gold. And for this team of racers, those feelings came to a head in the 2019 season when they won not only the championship but also the coveted 24-hour endurance race.

“We had a goal in mind of finishing first for the next season, obviously," recalls one of the team’s drivers. “And yeah, we started off winning round one and we immediately knew it’s no longer something that we have to shoot for the stars for. It’s something that is achievable."

But it wasn’t just the thrill of the win that made this season special. The team had faced stiff competition, from a grid that included Fernando Alonso and his team of ex-pro racers from various disciplines. And yet, they beat them by a significant margin of six laps.

“That really gave us motivation," says another driver. “To continue this endurance team, continue this endurance championship, so to speak."

Fast forward to the present, and the team is reviving its endurance racing efforts once again. They’ve added a new driver to their ranks, Kyle Kumaran, one of the hottest young prospects in the world of karting, having represented India on the global stage, he has laurels such as runner-up in the 2-stroke Karting World Championship and has participated in Formula-4 and Formula-3, and with this addition, the rejuvenated team is determined to take things to the next level.

The world of motorsports is a wild and crazy place, with drivers pushing their vehicles to the limit in pursuit of glory and adrenaline. But as any racer will tell you, it takes more than just skill and guts to make it in this cutthroat industry – it takes money. And that’s where the hunt for sponsors comes in.

For many racers, finding a sponsor is a necessary step toward achieving their dreams. But as one driver explained, it’s not always an easy task. “The cost base is so high that anybody who wants to guarantee it finds it kind of difficult," he said. “So finding a sponsor is very hard"

But it’s not just about the money. As another racer pointed out, it’s important to find a sponsor who shares your goals and values. “It’s important to find a sponsor who kind of aligns with you in terms of what you want to achieve," he said. “You want them to believe in you, to follow your passion and your belief."

Of course, sponsors aren’t just throwing money at racers out of the goodness of their hearts. They want something in return – whether it’s exposure for their brand or a share of the profits. As one driver explained, “For them to have some kind of return on their investment as well, right?"

So how do racers go about finding these elusive sponsors? It’s a constant battle, they say, one that involves a lot of networking and self-promotion. “We can only show what we can do," said one racer. “Hopefully that entices them to follow our passion and our belief."

In the end, finding a sponsor is just one part of the motorsports journey – albeit an important one. But for these racers, the thrill of the race and the pursuit of greatness will always come first. “It’s about the passion and the drive," said one driver. “We’re here to push ourselves to our limits and see what we’re capable of."

For these racers, it’s not just about the trophies and accolades – it’s about the drive to push themselves to their limits and achieve greatness. And with the rush of adrenaline and the thrill of victory behind them, there’s no telling what this team can accomplish in the seasons to come.

