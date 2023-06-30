Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Top Pakistani Snooker Player Majid Ali Dies by Suicide

Majid Ali died by suicide aged 28 in his hometown Samundri

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 15:06 IST

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali (Twitter)
Renowned Pakistani snooker player and Asian Under-21 silver medallist, Majid Ali died by suicide in his hometown Samundri near Faisalabad in Punjab on Thursday. He was 28.

Majid was reportedly suffering from depression since his playing days and ended his life by using a wood-cutting machine, according to police.

He represented Pakistan in several international events and was a top-ranked player on the national circuit.

Majid is the second snooker player to die in a month. Last month, another international snooker player, Muhammad Bilal died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His brother Umar said Majid was suffering from depression since his teenage years and suffered another bout recently.

“It is a horrifying thing for us because we never expected he would take his own life," said Umar.

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker chairman, Alamgir Sheikh said the entire community was saddened by Majid’s death.

“He had so much talent and was young and we expected so much from him to bring laurels for Pakistan," he said.

    • Sheikh said Majid had no financial issues.

    Snooker has become a high-profile sport in the country after stars such as Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Asif among others helped win the World and Asian Championship titles with a few players even graduating to the professional circuit.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 30, 2023, 15:06 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 15:06 IST
