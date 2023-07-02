Tour de France 2023: Adam Yates Edges Twin Brother Simon Yates in Stage 1 Thriller, Tadej Pogacar Just Behind

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) edged twin brother Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) on Stage 1 as the 2023 Tour de France began with a bang.

The British duo pulled clear after the final climb, with pre-race favourites Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) content to sit back after earlier lighting up the stage.

Action from CYCLING World Tour 2023 - Tour De France - Stage 2 – Vitoria-Grsteiz – Donostia Saint-Sebastien can be watched LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 16:00 Hrs (04:00 pm IST) onwards on Sunday, 2nd July, 2023. Eurosport channel can now be live streamed on the discovery+ app.

Adam got the better of Simon on the pull to the line, while Pogacar drew first blood in his GC battle with Vingegaard after winning the sprint for third and four bonus seconds.

Advertisement

On the lumpy course, made up of nothing but ups and downs along the Biscay coast, the first categorised climb came early. Calmejane was first from the break to try his luck at scoring mountains points on the third category Cote de Laukiz, but it was Gregaard who made the more effective move. He picked up the two on offer at the summit, to take an early advantage in the competition.

The intermediate sprint gave the first glimpse of the sprinters, and it was Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) who claimed the highest score from the remaining points, after the breakaway had taken the top five positions. On the Dane’s wheel was a certain Peter Sagan (Total Energies) who is riding his final Tour de France.

Pogacar and Vingegaard went over first before Adam Yates and brother Simon launched over the top. They soon began working together while the peloton regathered, and obliged Jumbo-Visma to put in the work to bring the pair back - should they so wish.

The road going largely downhill, or flat, a handful of seconds was all they would need. It soon became clear that, with just a few kilometres to go before the Bilbao finish, it was going to come down to the stronger of the twins.

Advertisement

Adam Yates sealed the deal with less than a kilometre remaining, as Simon cramped up and fell away from his wheel. UAE Emirates took the yellow jersey with the less fancied of their riders, who maintained that talk of “co-leadership" was overblown.

“I’m not really the leader," he said at the finish, “I’m more in support. When I can do things like this it puts other teams under pressure and it works out like this, it’s perfect… Over the next few weeks I’m 100% for Tadej. I’m sure we’ll do a good job."

Advertisement

Pogacar won the sprint behind the Yates twins to take third and four bonus seconds, easing fears about his form and fitness after fracturing his wrist in the build-up to the race.