Tour de France 2023: The Five Pivotal Stages

The 2023 Tour de France sets off Saturday from the Basque city of Bilbao, opening a 21-day itinerary laced with dramatic scenery and daily challenges designed to provoke sporting drama.

A look at five of the most eye-catching stages along the 3,404km route where the main narrative will be Tadej Pogacar’s quest to take the champion’s yellow jersey back from Jonas Vingegaard.

Stage 1: The Spanish Basque country

Opening the three-day excursion is a cracking circuit around Bilbao. Running through narrow, wooded hills it will deliver the first yellow jersey of a mountainous 110th edition of the world’s greatest bike race.

The hilly stage 1 route passes tourist hotspots such as Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim museum and offers an invitation to attack-minded mavericks such as Dutch phenomenon Mathieu van der Poel. The passionate Basque fans will play their role in the opening act, with stage 2 also loaded with televisual landscapes encouraging possible thrills and spills and ending with a downhill dash to San Sebastian’s scenic horseshoe bay.

Advertisement

Stage 9: The volcano

Exposed, stark and brutally steep, the 13km ascent of the world heritage site volcano Puy de Dome, where Fausto Coppi and Luis Ocana once secured epic victories, provides the peloton a backdrop fit for heroes.

Eye candy for the casual observers across the globe on stage 9 will also be cheered on by massive holiday weekend crowds for a first ascent of this volcano since 1988. The riders will race its final super-steep 4km in splendid isolation with even team cars banned. Champion Vingegaard and his key rival Pogacar may lay down a marker here. Some of the leading candidates will probably stagger over the finish line with their chances in tatters.

Stage 17: Double whammy

Advertisement

From Mont Blanc to Courchevel, stage 17 could witness the pivotal moment. Not only because of the 60-odd kilometres of climbing that culminate with the 28km-slog up the Col de Loze mountain to 2,304 metres altitude, but also because the stage follows the Tour’s only individual time-trial. Any rider who put the hammer down the day before, risks overcooking in this relentless Upper Savoy showdown.

Stage 20: Last-chance saloon

The 2023 champion will only be confirmed on stage 20 in the far east Vosges mountains. A fading front runner could be taken on any one of the six climbs, especially if illness has taken the kind of toll of recent big races when leaders have suddenly found themselves stripped of teammates.

Advertisement

Stage 21: Champs Elysees swansong