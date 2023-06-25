Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Football Transfer News Highlights, 25 June: Al Hilal Announce Signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, Mohun Bagan SG Sign Armando Sadiku

Armando Sadiku, Josko Gvardiol and Mason Mount

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 00:36 IST

Transfer News Highlights: Welcome to our blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

Al Hilal announced the signing of Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea in a deal worth around 20 Million Euros.

Chelsea rejected Manchester United’s third bid to land Mason Mount. Kai Havertz and Matteo Kovacic transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal and Manchester City respectively are nearly over the line.

Chelsea are pushing for Moises Caicedo as well as Andre Onana, even though Romelu Lukaku’s future is uncertain.

Jun 25, 2023 23:30 IST

DONE DEAL! Al Hilal announce signing of Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Al Hilal completed the signing of the stopped back from Chelsea for just over 20 Million Euros in transfer fee.

Jun 25, 2023 22:46 IST

PSG close to landing Luis Enrique

If Spaniard Enrique were to take charge of the Parisian club, it would prove to be a huge deal for the Qatari-owned club still looking for that elusive UCL title.

Jun 25, 2023 22:44 IST

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal want PSG midfielder Marco Verrati

The signing of the classy Italian midfielder would prove to be a brilliant deal for the aspiring Saudi Arabian football project.

Jun 25, 2023 22:42 IST

Continuing Kylian Mbappe transfer saga

The Mbappe transfer saga drags on as there is still a gulf between PSG’s asking prize for the French wunderkind .

🚨 PSG want €250m + €50m add ons for Kylian Mbappé, while Real Madrid are willing to offer €200m + €20m bonuses! 💰

Mbappé’s mother/agent has spoken with Real Madrid over several months and is now negotiating with the Emir of Qatar to close the deal as soon as possible.… pic.twitter.com/dJHibG6YEF

Jun 25, 2023 22:38 IST

Gvardiol informs club of intent to leave to PL Champions

RB Lepizig’s Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol has offically informed the German side about his desire to join Premier League defending champions Manchester City.

Jun 25, 2023 22:22 IST

Mason Mount Does Not Intend to Extend Chelsea Contract

The English midfielder does not intend to sign a contract extension with Chelsea and as it stands, the blue either have the option of selling him in the ongoing window or risk losing him on a free when his contract ends next season.

Jun 25, 2023 22:19 IST

Dirk Hebel to represent Dutch full back Frimpong

22-year-old Netherlands right back Jermie Frimpong, who plays for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, will be represented by Dirk Hebel alongside Jeffrey Lemmert.

Jun 25, 2023 22:16 IST

Transfer News Live: Yerry Mina still a free agaent

The Colombian defender hasn’t agreed to a new deal with Fulham and is still on the market as a free agent.

Jun 25, 2023 20:36 IST

Chelsea Transfer News Live: Saudi bound blues getting their medical done one after the other.

Formalities and documents for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, who are all on their way to Saudi Pro League, are progressing well.

Jun 25, 2023 20:14 IST

Chelsea Transfer News Live: Blues reach full agreement for transfer of Nicholas Jackson

Chelsea and Villarreal have agreed on the terms for the transfer of Senegalese international Nicholas Jackson.
The move is set to cost the London side around the 37 Million Euro mark.

Jun 25, 2023 18:53 IST

Transfer News Live: Liverpool to send Carvalho out on loan

According to sources, Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho will be on loan at RB Leipzig next season.
The Merseyside club, however, aren’t entertaining any permanent offers for the 20-year-old.

Jun 25, 2023 18:16 IST

Transfer News Live: Nantes in talks with Almeria over Largie Ramazani

French side Nantes are interested in bringing in Belgian footballer Ramazani into their fold and are in talks with the player’s current side Almeria.
The value of the transfer is expected to be around the 6 Million Euros mark.

Jun 25, 2023 16:15 IST

Inter Transfer News Live: Al Nassr closing in on Brozovic

Saudi Pro League side are closing in on Inter’s Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Jun 25, 2023 15:28 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Mikel Arteta Says Talent Has a Price

“Talent has a price and, at Arsenal, we are always interested in young players with experience. I repeat, I’m not talking about players from other clubs, but, in the case of Kai [Havertz], he has already shown a lot, including a Champions League. He is a talented, versatile player and only 24 years old." — Mikel Arteta

Jun 25, 2023 14:47 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: Guglielmo Vicario Arrives in London

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Guglielmo Vicario will fly to England today and will undergo a medical at Tottenham Hotspur in the next 24 hours.

He will be signing a 5-year deal after a €19m move from Empoli.

Jun 25, 2023 14:35 IST

Premier League Transfer News Live: Al Hilal Want Everton's Demarai Gray

Sky Sport is reporting that Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal want to sign Everton’s Demarai Gray.

Jun 25, 2023 13:44 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: £35m price-tag for Folarin Balogun

Arsenal have slapped a £35m price-tag on Folarin Balogun as RB Leipzig, who were interested, are now looking at alternatives. Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Inter are big admirers.

Jun 25, 2023 12:06 IST

ISL Transfer News Live: Mohun Bagan SG Sign Armando Sadiku

Mohun Bagan Super Giant announce the signing of Armando Sadiku on a two-year deal.

Jun 25, 2023 11:44 IST

PSG Transfer News Live: Lucas Hernandez Deal Done

French publication L’Équipe isreporting that PSG are close to signing Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich for a repoted transfer fee of around €35M-€40M.

Jun 25, 2023 11:02 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Third Bid Ready for Declan Rice

Mirror is reporting that Arsenal are ready to meet West Ham’s valuation of Declan Rice and are preparing a third offer.

West Ham value Rice at £100m as Manchester City are not willing to make a bid if Rice desires joining Arsenal.

Jun 25, 2023 10:22 IST

Chelsea Transfer News: Bayern Munich Eye Mason Mount?

The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg reports that Chelsea have been appraoched by Bayern Munich for a possible transfer of Mason Mount.

This comes after Manchester United and Chelsea’s failing to come to a deal.

Jun 25, 2023 09:20 IST

Manchester City Transfer Updates Live: Personal Terms Agreed with Josko Gvardiol

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports Josko Gvardiol has agreed personal terms with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is a big admireer of Gvardiol but RB Leipzig are repotedly not readyto let the defender go for less than €100m.

Jun 25, 2023 08:43 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Kai Havertz and Matteo Kovacic Exits Close

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Kai Havertz and Matteo Kovacic transfers from Chelsea to Arsenal and Manchester City respectively are nearly over the line.

Jun 25, 2023 08:20 IST

Manchester United Transfer News: Mason Mount Offer Still Active

Manchester United’s £55m offer for Mason Mount still stands, says sources, but the Red Devils will reportedly move to other targets, including Moises Caicedo.

Jun 25, 2023 07:16 IST

Chelsea Transfer News: 17-year-old Dujuan Richards Cofirmed

Chelsea announced the signing of Jamaica international striker Dujuan Richards.

The 17-year-old, currently at the Kingston-based Phoenix All Stars Academy, made his senior international debut in March and won his third cap this month in a friendly against Qatar.

At college level, Richards scored 31 goals and made nine assists playing for Kingston College.

