Football Transfer News Highlights, 25 June: Al Hilal Announce Signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, Mohun Bagan SG Sign Armando Sadiku

Al Hilal announced the signing of Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea in a deal worth around 20 Million Euros.

Chelsea rejected Manchester United’s third bid to land Mason Mount. Kai Havertz and Matteo Kovacic transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal and Manchester City respectively are nearly over the line.

Chelsea are pushing for Moises Caicedo as well as Andre Onana, even though Romelu Lukaku’s future is uncertain.