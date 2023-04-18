Transgender Lexi Rodgers Barred From Australian Women's Basketball Competition

A transgender athlete was barred Tuesday from playing in an Australian women’s competition, with the sport’s governing body acknowledging it had been a “complex area to navigate".

Lexi Rodgers had applied to play for the Kilsyth Cobras in a lower-tier Victorian league, sparking debate over whether someone born biologically male should be allowed to compete against women.

Basketball Australia convened a panel of experts including its chief medical officer Peter Harcourt, board member Suzy Batkovic, and a sports and exercise physician to look at the matter, with the group ruling Rodgers ineligible.

“As the governing body, we acknowledge we’re still on a path of education and understanding," Basketball Australia said in a statement.

“To aid us in developing our framework, Lexi will provide feedback and advice from her experiences.

“The balance of inclusivity, fairness and the competitive nature of sport will always be a complex area to navigate, and we thank those involved who have maintained integrity and respect throughout the process."

It added that the eligibility of trans athletes was assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Rodgers said she was saddened by the outcome, and thanked those who supported her.

“Consistent with the views expressed by so many, I firmly believe I have a place as an athlete in women’s basketball," she said on Instagram.

“I hope Basketball Australia understands that this is not the end of my journey as an athlete and that it must not miss future opportunities to demonstrate its values," she added.

“I am sad about the potential message this decision sends to trans and gender-diverse people everywhere."

Rodgers enquired about joining Kilsyth before Christmas and was reportedly invited to participate in try-outs before an eligibility assessment, as required by Basketball Victoria. Basketball Australia then stepped in.

