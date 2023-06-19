Triple Jump Athlete Praveen Chithravel Prioritises Consistency Ahead of Heavy Season

Day 3 at the 62nd National Interstate Senior Athletics Championship ended on a high note for the Inspire Institute of Sport’s Triple Jump trio of Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhose Paul as all three of them clinched qualification for the Asian Games 2023 later in the year.

What was fascinating to see is yet another consistent jump from the triple jump national record holder Praveen Chithravel who has been constantly breaching the 17-metre mark since the Indian Open Throws and Jumps held in the month of March at the Inspire Institute of Sport. Despite coming fresh out of an injury, Chithravel showed no signs of slowing down as he clinched gold with a jump of 17.07 metres which was easily over the 16.60 metres qualification mark of the Asian Games. While his IIS teammates, Abdulla Aboobacker bagged silver with a best jump of 16.88 metres and Eldhose Paul settled for bronze with a best of 16.75 metres.

Having already qualified for the World Championships with a 17.37-metre leap in Havana, Chithravel spoke about his approach for the inter-state and said, “I was coming on the back of an injury; hence, my objective was to qualify safely for the Asian Games, hence, I didn’t push myself too hard. In addition, we have a packed season with a number of competitions and I have to keep the winning run going. I am thankful to the coach and the entire team for helping me to push through."

