Triple Jumper Praveen Chithravel Finishes Sixth in Monaco Diamond League

Triple Jumper Praveen Chithravel Finishes Sixth in Monaco Diamond League

Praveen Chithravel could only produce a best jump of 16.59m to finish sixth at the Monaco Diamond League Meeting.

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 09:22 IST

Monaco, Monaco

Indian triple jumper Praveen Chithravel (Twitter)
Indian triple jumper Praveen Chithravel (Twitter)

National record holder triple jumper Praveen Chithravel finished sixth in his debut Diamond League Meeting in Monaco with a below-par show.

Chitravel, whose national mark stands at 17.37m, could only produce a best jump of 16.59m which came in the fifth round on Friday.

    • This was his worst show of the season. He had recorded 17m-plus jumps in all the three competitions earlier this season — 17.07m, 17.17m and 17.37m.

    Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso won the event with a final round jump of 17.70m while World U-20 champion and season leader Jaydon Hibbert (17.66m) of Jamaica and Yasser Mohammed Triki (17.32m) of Algeria were second and third respectively.

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 22, 2023, 09:22 IST
    last updated: July 22, 2023, 09:22 IST
