Triveni Continental Kings Oust Viswanathan Anand's Ganges Grandmasters to Reach Global Chess League Finals

Triveni Continental Kings beat Ganges Grandmasters, led by five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, 11-6 to become the first team to qualify for the finals of the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League here on Saturday.

In the other match of the day, Chingari Gulf Titans defeated SG Alpine Warriors 8-7.

Triveni needed a win to remain in contention, while a draw would have been enough for Ganges.

In the first game, Levon Aronian and Anand played out a draw.

In the Caro-Kann defence, Aronian gained more initiative and posed serious threats to Anand. Unfazed, the Indian Grandmaster got his knight and rook to the bottom of the board and found a perpetual check to hold a draw.

Sara Khadem scored a huge victory for Triveni as she defeated Bella Khotenashvili in a sharp game. By this point, the Triveni team was dominating on three of the four remaining boards.

Wei Yi struck on board three against Leinier Dominguez. Despite being in a weaker position, Kateryna Lagno managed to draw the game with Hou Yifan.

But Yu Yangyi of Triveni lost to Rapport despite dominating the game from the beginning. Triveni were leading 8-5.

Esipenko then lost to Jonas Bjerre to hand a 11-6 win to Triveni.

Triveni took the top spot with 18 match points to become the first team to reach the finals.

In the other match, the Warriors started with white pieces.

Magnus Carlsen won his game after Jan-Kryzstof Duda misplayed approaching the endgame, overlooking a piece. Chingari struck back on board two when Shakhriyar Mamedyarov got the upper hand against Gukesh D in the endgame.

An unusual game took place between Irina Krush and Titans’ former women’s world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk.

While Kosteniuk got more initiative in the opening, she committed mistake in the middlegame, allowing white to take the advantage.

In a game which saw a lot of twists and turns, Kosteniuk managed to get a significant material advantage, but Krush found a way for a perpetual check and settled for a draw.

Everything was hanging on the last remaining game between Warriors’ Elisabeth Paehtz and Titans’ Polina Shuvalova. In the end, the game ended in a draw.