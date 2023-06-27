Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Tushar Khandker Appointed Head Coach of Junior Indian Women's Hockey Team

Tushar Khandker Appointed Head Coach of Junior Indian Women's Hockey Team

Tushar Khandker replaces Harvinder Singh, who was named coach on an interim basis

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 15:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Tushar Khandker (Twitter)
Tushar Khandker (Twitter)

Hockey India on Tuesday appointed former skipper Tushar Khandker as head coach of the junior women’s national team, which is now preparing for the World Cup, scheduled to be held in Santiago from November 29 to December 10.

Khandker replaced Harvinder Singh, who was named coach on an interim basis after Eric Wonink left the position in January.

Women’s chief coach Janneke Schopman, who looks after both senior and junior sides, is busy with the Asian Games preparation and thus Khandker has been appointed as the head coach of the junior side.

While Khandker’s credentials are backed by a prolific career in international hockey, he has over the last decade developed a strong portfolio in coaching.

“I have always been inclined towards coaching after my playing career. Over the years, I have worked under some renowned coaches in world hockey and have learnt a lot working with them," Khandker was quoted as saying in a press release.

“I look forward to using my knowledge of the sport to help these young and talented players to elevate their performance in international hockey

Between 2014 and 2016, he was part of the Indian men’s team in the capacity of coach and has tasted numerous feats including a historic Champions Trophy 2016 silver medal in London, a gold at the Asian Champions Trophy, a bronze at the World Hockey League 2015 in Raipur among others.

He was also part of the team’s coaching staff for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

    • In recent years, Khandker has also pursued FIH Level 1 course apart from Hockey India’s Coaches Education Pathway Level Basic, Level 1 and Level 2.

    “Tushar brings with him decades of experience in hockey both as a player as well as a coach and he will also be a great role model for the young players in the junior Core Group," Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 27, 2023, 15:28 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 15:28 IST
