U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships: Indian Men's Finish Second Behind Iran in Bishkek

India wrapped up their campaign in the U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships with one gold, three silver and three bronze medals on the final day on Tuesday.

Ankush won India’s only gold medal of the day in the freestyle 55kg weight category, defeating Iran’s Amirreza Ali Teymorizad by VPO1 (Winner with no technical superiority but the loser scores at least 1 point in the bout) 6-5.

ALSO READ| ‘No Extension Mentioned’, Says Kylian Mbappe Amid PSG Contract Bombshell

Dhanraj Bharat Shirke lost to Iran’s Ahora Farhad Khateri of Iran, losing by VSU (victory by technical superiority) 11-0. Rupesh bagged the other silver after losing to Iran’s Sam Reza Sayar in the freestyle 48kg final. Rohit went down to Leo Akagi of Japan by VPO1, 7 - 6 and earned the silver medal.