Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Ukraine Risk Losing Weightlifting Quota Places for Paris 2024 Following Third Doping Violation

Ukraine Risk Losing Weightlifting Quota Places for Paris 2024 Following Third Doping Violation

2021 world championships gold medallist Alina Marushchak was provisionally suspended in March due to the presence of Hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic and masking agent prohibited by WADA. Two other Ukrainians, Ruslan Kozhakin and Bohdan Taranenko, were suspended in October for the presence of Trimetazidine

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Reuters

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 09:29 IST

Paris, France

Paris 2024 Olympics (Twitter)
Paris 2024 Olympics (Twitter)

Ukraine are at risk of losing quota places for Olympic weightlifting at the Paris 2024 Games after a third athlete was provisionally suspended due to an anti-doping rule violation, Inside The Games reported.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), which would decide on any such punishment, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Alina Marushchak, who won gold at the 2021 world championships in the women’s 81 kg category, became the latest to be provisionally suspended in March due to the presence of Hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic and masking agent prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Two other Ukrainians — Ruslan Kozhakin and Bohdan Taranenko — were suspended in October for the presence of Trimetazidine, a WADA-banned hormone and metabolic modulator, according to the International Testing Agency.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

If they are found guilty, the three face bans of at least four years each.

Ukraine won eight medals at the recently concluded European Weightlifting Championships in Armenia, including two golds.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

The country has said it would boycott the Olympics Games if Russians and Belarusians are allowed to compete, even as neutrals, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Cabinet secretary Oleh Nemchinov said last month Ukraine’s athletes would also not be allowed to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Games if they have to compete against Russians.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 30, 2023, 09:29 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 09:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures