Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » US Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Enter Euarterfinals, S Sankar Muthusamy Too Wins

US Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Enter Euarterfinals, S Sankar Muthusamy Too Wins

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen booked their palce in the women's and men's singles quarter-finals of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 11:15 IST

Council Bluffs

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen (PTI)
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen (PTI)

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen notched up straight game wins to progress to the women’s and men’s singles quarterfinals of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

Double Olympic medallist Sindhu, seeded third, defeated Korea’s Sung Shuo Yun 21-14 21-12. Fresh from his Canada Open Super 500 title last week, Sen beat Czech Republic’s Jan Louda 21-8 23-21 in 39 minutes.

Sindhu will face China’s Gao Fang Jie next, while it will be an all-Indian clash in men’s singles when third seed Sen takes on promising 19-year-old S Sankar Muthusamy from Chennai.

It has been an impressive run for the 2022 World Junior Championships silver medalist who registered a fighting 21-18 21-23 21-13 win over Israel’s Misha Zilberman.

Advertisement

Sindhu didn’t break much sweat against Sung, who couldn’t pose any real challenge to the Indian during the match. Sindhu jumped to a 7-2 lead early on before extending it to 13-5.

Sung managed to narrow down the deficit to 11-14 but Sindhu dashed any hope of a comeback, keeping a grip on the rallies to eventually earn the bragging rights.

After the change of sides, Sung started to match up to the Indian initially as she had a slender 5-3 lead but it soon evaporated with Sindhu breaking off from 7-7 to march ahead.

At the interval, Sindhu had a 11-8 lead and she kept moving ahead as Sung crumbled. From 16-12, Sindhu reeled off the remaining points without much ado.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • Sen too blazed his way to a 6-1 lead and then jumped to 17-5 in a jiffy to take it away from his opponent in the opening game. The 39-year-old Czech, however, made a remarkable comeback in the second game, making life tough for Sen.

    Jan was 8-5 up and also held a 19-14 advantage, giving hope for a reversal but Sen scripted a sensational recovery with five points to claw back at 19-19. Sen then saved a game point to close out the match after some tight rallies.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 11:11 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 11:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App