Home » Sports » US Open: PV Sindhu Loses, Lakshya Sen Enters Semi-final

US Open: PV Sindhu Loses, Lakshya Sen Enters Semi-final

PV Sindhu crashed out as Lakshya Sen booked his place in the semi-final of the US Open.

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 11:41 IST

Council Bluffs

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen (PTI)

PV Sindhu suffered a straight-game defeat to crash out in the quarterfinals, but Lakshya Sen marched into the last-four stage of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

Sindhu, ranked 12th in the world and seeded third here, was stunned 20-22 13-21 by 24-year-old Gao Fang Jie of China in women singles, while Lakshya defeated S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian 21-10 21-17 in an all-Indian men’s singles match on Friday night.

Lakshya will face second seed Li Shi Feng of China in the semifinals. The Indian enjoys a 5-3 win-loss ratio against Feng.

Olympic medallist Sindhu appeared to be fighting hard against her Chinese opponent, ranked 36th in the world, but the Indian’s inability to win long rallies proved to be crucial in the opening game.

Sindhu was completely overpowered in the second as Fang Jie upped her game and gave little room to the Indian to approach the net and play her drop shots.

Sindhu had defeated Korea’s Sung Shuo Yun to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

    • In an all-Indian affair, third seed Lakshya easily got the better of promising 19-year-old Sankar Muthusamy from Chennai.

    Lakshya was extremely confident in his rallies and it showed in the final match statistics as he won 42 rallies while Sankar Muthusamy could manage only 27 in a contest that lasted 38 minutes.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 15, 2023, 11:41 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 11:41 IST
