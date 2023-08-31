US Open: Zhang Zhizhen Makes History Becoming the First Chinese Man to Defeat a Top-5 Player in Casper Ruud

The fifth seed, Casper Ruud was in for a shock upset as he was defeated by China’s Zhang Zhizhen in the US Open on Wednesday which makes him the first man from China to defeat a top-five ranked player.

The 26-year-old from Shanghai is currently ranked 67th in the world and produced the match of his life to defeat the finalist of the previous edition of the US Open, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.

Zhang’s victory was the first time any male Chinese player has beaten a player ranked in the world’s top five.

Zhang will face Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in the third round on Friday, bidding to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Wednesday’s turnaround was in stark contrast to Zhang’s campaign in last year’s tournament where he was bundled out in the first round after his career was effectively shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“First of all, with the COVID situation, it’s tough to get outside. Then everything is tough," Zhang said.

“I don’t think (at) that moment we believed we can make this result. That moment I would say we are more thinking like try to break top hundred, that’s our goal, the goal you have step by step."

Zhang said he would take that approach to the rest of the US Open starting with Friday’s third-round tie.

“One round by one round, one step by one step, and we’ll see," he said. “I can’t think too far. Every round is tough."

Earlier, tempers had flared after Ruud had levelled the match at two sets apiece with a 6-0 fourth set.

Zhang left the court for several minutes to take a toilet break and change clothes in a move that clearly disrupted Ruud’s momentum.

The Norwegian was broken immediately in the first game of the final set, and a frustrated Ruud complained angrily at the chair umpire, accusing him of failing to enforce time limits.

“Why don’t you do anything?" Ruud yelled at the umpire. “You follow the rules clearly sometimes then other times you don’t give a shit. Why don’t you do anything?"

With Ruud unravelling, Zhang rammed home his advantage. He broke again in the fifth game to take a 4-1 lead and then held for a 5-1 lead.

Ruud held serve to close the gap to 5-2, but Zhang would not be denied, producing a superb backhand volley on match point to seal victory.

Ruud later admitted that Zhang’s lengthy break had derailed him before the deciding set.