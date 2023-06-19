UTT Season 4 Opener on July 13 - See Full Schedule and Match List

The schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 was announced on Monday as the defending champions Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on July 13.

A total of 18 exciting ties including the semi-finals and final, will be played among the six franchisees starting 7.30PM and telecasted live on Sports18 and JioCinema. The semi-finals are scheduled on July 28 and 29 while the grand finale will be held on July 30.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

Advertisement

Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT are the other four franchisees to fight for the coveted title.

UTT Season 4 Fixtues:

Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba TT will begin their campaign in the second tie of the season on July 14 whereas Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers will play their opener on July 15.