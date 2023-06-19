Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
UTT Season 4 Opener on July 13 - See Full Schedule and Match List

UTT Season 4 Opener on July 13 - See Full Schedule and Match List

Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT will fight for the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 title

Published By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 16:03 IST

Pune, India

UTT promoter Vita Dani and Indian table tennis star Manika Batra
UTT promoter Vita Dani and Indian table tennis star Manika Batra

The schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 was announced on Monday as the defending champions Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on July 13.

A total of 18 exciting ties including the semi-finals and final, will be played among the six franchisees starting 7.30PM and telecasted live on Sports18 and JioCinema. The semi-finals are scheduled on July 28 and 29 while the grand finale will be held on July 30.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT are the other four franchisees to fight for the coveted title.

UTT Season 4 Fixtues:

Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba TT will begin their campaign in the second tie of the season on July 14 whereas Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers will play their opener on July 15.

    • UTT Season 4 will witness the presence of top global stars including ace African paddler Quadri Aruna (WR16) and USA’s Lily Zhang (WR24) alongside Indian stars Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

    Keeping up with the UTT’s tradition of unfolding exciting young Indian talents, Season 4 will also see some of the brightest Indian prospects in Payas Jain, SFR Snehit and Diya Chitale among many others.

