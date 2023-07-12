UTT Will Give Us Quality Match Practice Ahead of Asian Games, Says Sharath Kamal Achanta

Veteran Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta on Wednesday that the fourth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis beginning Thursday would help the players get quality match practice ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

The league returns after a gap of four years with the previous winner Chennai Lions taking on Puneri Paltan in the season-opener.

“UTT is back after a break of four years. We had some good seasons and experiences. This year we hope to see some really good table tennis," Sharath said here at the pre-tournament media conference on Wednesday.

“A lot of young players get a chance to be a part of this journey. UTT has helped us gain the confidence and exposure which we require at the international level," he said.

Advertisement

Sharath said while the preparations for the Asian Games has already started, the UTT will bring about quality build-up to the continental event.

“The league is a part of the whole program that goes on in every players’ run-up to, let’s say, the Asian Games and Olympics. What keeps you motivated is that I am able to compete at the highest level and I am able to keep my fitness and mental conditioning at that level, which requires a certain number of processes, which I still enjoy.

“I enjoy getting back to the table and preparing and playing those matches," said Sharath, who also turned 41 on Wednesday.

Indian player G Sathiyan recalled playing in the league as an upcoming player’, adding that the league helps the players bridge the gap between them and their peers on the international stage.

“When I played my first season, I was that upcoming player’ and now people call me a seasoned player. That kind of growth that I got, UTT helped me to gain the confidence that you can take on world-class players and then take it on the international stage," said Sathiyan, who was retained by Dabang Delhi TT.

USA’s Lily Zhang, who will play for U Mumba, TT said the sport has witnessed a lot of growth in India.

Advertisement

“I was here in 2018 for the second season and personally had one of the best times. The team spirit and the environment was so incredible to be a part of. It is incredible to see the growth (in India)," Lily said.

Spain’s Alvaro Robles highlighted the importance of the league. “As players we are in a very important moment because of it being an Olympic year. It is a great moment to perform and to see where we are," he said.