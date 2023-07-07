'Didn't Know it was Britney Spears': Victor Wembanyama Clarifies Stance on 'Slapping Incident'

NBA star Victor Wembanyama was at the heart of a recent controversy involving pop star Britney Spears after the renowned singer alleged that Wembanyama’s security mistreated her. According to reports, on Wednesday night, the Basketball star’s security official named Damian Smith allegedly backhanded Spears, which led to the singer falling onto the ground. Britney approached Wembanyama from behind for a photograph but things took a turn for the worse.

After the controversial incident, Wembanyama has shared his side of the story, revealing that he had no idea that it was Britney who approached him, it was later that he came to know about the same.

He also revealed without naming the pop singer that the person didn’t tap on his shoulder, but rather grabbed him from behind, claims which Spears has denied vehemently.

“Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant," Victor told ESPN on Thursday.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder — she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away," the NBA star added.

After the incident took place, Wembanyama revealed that he later came to know that it was Britney Spears who had approached him.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel … I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears," he stated.

Following the controversial incident, Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has lashed out at the security personnel while the singer herself didn’t hold back.