Video Shows Striking Similarity Between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon Triumphs

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz created history by beating Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in one of the most competitive Wimbledon finals ever. Alcaraz won the second major slam of his career after defeating the Serbian great in a thrilling manner. Comparing Alcaraz’s Wimbledon triumph to Rafael Nadal’s win against Roger Federer in 2008, the official social media accounts of Wimbledon came up with a video of the 22-year-old’s winning moment against Djokovic. The clip shows a striking resemblance between the celebrations of the two Spanish superstars as they fell to the ground, brimming with emotion, after winning the prestigious Wimbledon title. The fans were touched by the moment and many of them hailed Alcaraz as the true successor to Nadal. “NADALCARAZ," read the caption of the video.

Social media users were astonished by how similar the winning moment for the two Spaniards was. One of the fans wrote, “So so so similar that’s crazy".

Another user commented, “I like how they won the point in the ‘same way’".

