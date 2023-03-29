Vince McMahon Looking for 'Right Deal' to Sell WWE: Report

A lot has already been spoken about WWE’s potential sale. WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who recently made a return following his brief retirement, is now reportedly eager to clear way for the sale of the franchise. WWE’s possible sale was first reported in January this year. Speculations were rife that NBCUniversal would enter the fray to buy WWE. The latest development, however, suggests something else. CNBC has reported NBCUniversal would not be a contender in the race to buy WWE. The latest Squawk on the Street show also suggests that McMahon is currently quite serious about selling WWE. It is being learnt that McMahon has real ‘willingness to sell’ the company.

Nick Khan is currently handling WWE as the sole CEO. He took over in January after Vince McMahon’s daughter- Stephanie- stepped down as co-CEO. Khan recently revealed that Vince McMahon is ready to relinquish his duty if he secures the ‘right deal.’

“Vince has declared to the board he’s 100% open to transactions where he’s not included in the company moving forward. We feel the marketplace is robust for our product. It’s in essence it’s own sports league. Someone can buy it and put it on their platform," Nick Khan told the news outlet in February.

Vince McMahon, who has owned WWE for more than four decades, stepped away from his position in June last year after facing an allegation of sexual assault. A month later, McMahon conveyed that he would retire from the company as well.

With the much-awaited WrestleMania 39 slated to take place this weekend, the potential buyers are expected to make a move to buy the prestigious wrestling company. WWE will come up with this year’s WrestleMania at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania 39 is headlined by the titanic clash featuring Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rhodes earned a shot at the high-profile championship battle after winning this year’s men’s Royal Rumble encounter. The American Nightmare is tipped to topple Reigns and clinch the title at WrestleMania 39.

