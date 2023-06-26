'Taking a Break': Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik Step Away from Social Media After Trial Exemption Controversy

Star India wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have said they are taking a break from social media for a few days. The duo, along with Bajrang Punia, has been spearheading the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the national capital.

This comes after Phogat shared a copy of the letter on social media showing that the six wrestlers didn’t ask for exemption from the Asian Games trials and only wanted more time for preparation since they were involved in the protest.

Thode din ke liye social media se break le rahi hoon. Aap sabka dhanyavaad (Taking a break from social media for a few days.. Thank you, everyone), she Phogat posted on Twitter.

Malik later wrote, “Main bhi thode din ke liye social media se break le rahi hoon. Aap sabka dhanyavaad (I am also taking a break from social media for a few days. Thank you everyone)."

Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt had last week raised questions over the exemption given to the protesting wrestlers by the Indian Olympic Association’s ad-hoc panel.

The trio of Phogat, Malik and Punia alleged Dutt is attacking them out of self-interest.

“You (Dutt) scared wrestlers that’s why they did not come in the second protest (from April 23). You put pressure on them that they will lose their jobs. People told us that they were with us but they have compulsions that they can’t come," Phogat said.