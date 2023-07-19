The Word Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has opened an inquiry into 12 positive tests (Adverse Analytical Findings) and 97 whereabouts failures of 70 athletes of Indian athletes on Tuesday, according to a report. India’s National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) did not report the adverse findingsandare under investigation for the same.

“These are now subject to results management processes as appropriate," said WADA on Tuesday.

WADA tough have been withheld the names of the athletes under investigation, “in order to protect their privacy rights, in accordance with the terms of the International Standard for the Protection of Privacy and Personal Information."

WADA’s inquiry comes in the aftermath of the investigation of NADA’s testing not being in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code (Code) and International Standard for Testing and Investigations (ISTI).

“WADA I&I (Intelligence and Invetigations)’s long-running investigation, known as ‘Operation Carousel’, was launched in 2018, and uncovered evidence that NADA did not carry out adequate testing on some athletes in NADA’s registered testing pool (RTP) while also failing to put in place appropriate monitoring of athletes’ whereabouts information(1)," WADA said in the report.

“The investigation monitored select sports and athletes within India and, as a result, in cooperation with NADA, 12 positive tests (Adverse Analytical Findings) and 97 whereabouts failures of 70 athletes were identified. These are now subject to results management processes as appropriate," the report added.

NADA will not face any immediate action having cooperated with the investigation, after being suspended by WADA in 2019.