We are Enabling Divyangjan to Hoist Tricolor in Paralympics: PM Modi in Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government was giving special training to para-athletes to help them win medals in the Paralympics, the pinnacle for specially-abled sportspersons.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Modi also said even children from the slums were showing “might in the world of sports".

“As we work to build an accessible India for Divyangjan, we are also enabling my Divyangjan to hoist the tricolor flag of India in Paralympics. We are giving special training to the players," the Prime Minister said.

“Now look at the world of sports. Today the children who came out of the slums are showing might in the world of sports."

Paralympics, which is held every four years, is competed among specially-abled sportspersons and is the counterpart of the Olympics competed among able-bodied athletes.

India produced the best ever performance in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 with a haul of 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze).