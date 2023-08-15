Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
We are Enabling Divyangjan to Hoist Tricolor in Paralympics: PM Modi in Independence Day Speech

India got 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, the best-ever performance for the nation.

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 13:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after delivering his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2023. (AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government was giving special training to para-athletes to help them win medals in the Paralympics, the pinnacle for specially-abled sportspersons.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Modi also said even children from the slums were showing “might in the world of sports".

“As we work to build an accessible India for Divyangjan, we are also enabling my Divyangjan to hoist the tricolor flag of India in Paralympics. We are giving special training to the players," the Prime Minister said.

“Now look at the world of sports. Today the children who came out of the slums are showing might in the world of sports."

Paralympics, which is held every four years, is competed among specially-abled sportspersons and is the counterpart of the Olympics competed among able-bodied athletes.

India produced the best ever performance in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 with a haul of 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze).

    • Overall, India has won 31 medals (9 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze) till now since it first competed in the Paralympics in 1968.

    The next Paralympics will be held in Paris in 2024.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 15, 2023, 13:15 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 13:18 IST
