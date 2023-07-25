We Never Played on Such a Big Platform Before: PKL Legends Looks Back on Pro Kabaddi League's Incredible Journey

It’s been exactly nine years since the Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba teams walked out on the mat to play the first-ever Pro Kabaddi League match in Mumbai. Nine seasons on, the Pro Kabaddi League has gone on to become the second-biggest sporting league in India.

Reminiscing the first-ever PKL match, the Most Valuable Player Award winner in Season 1 and U Mumba Captain Anup Kumar expressed, “We were quite nervous just before the game started. We had never played on such a platform before. It was a different environment for us. We were playing under lights and in front of a big crowd for the first time. But we got used to the environment by the end of the first half of the opening game. We also carried out 30-second raids for the first time. I remember forgetting to focus on the timer because we didn’t have timed raids before."

Meanwhile, Rishank Devadiga, who played in the first-ever PKL match along with Anup Kumar, spoke about his favourite memory from Season 1, “The first match was very exciting for us. Walking out through the tunnel to play the opening game is my favourite memory from Season 1. We were ready to play the beautiful game of kabaddi in front of everyone in the stadium."