'Ready if They Are': WFI Chief Prepared to Undergo Narco Test if Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia do Too

Amid allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made it clear that he is ready to undergo a narco test or a lie-detector test if wrestlers Punia and Phogat are up for the same

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 07:31 IST

New Delhi, India

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is accused of sexual harassment. (Twitter)
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is accused of sexual harassment. (Twitter)

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said he is ready to undergo a narco test or a lie-detector test, amid allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

However, the BJP MP on Sunday made it clear that wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will also have to undergo it.

Taking to Facebook, Brij Bhushan wrote, “If both the wrestlers (Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat) are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce. I promise that I am also ready if they are."

Bajrang and Vinesh are among the grapplers who have been protesting against Brij Bhushan for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

They have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

first published: May 22, 2023, 07:31 IST
last updated: May 22, 2023, 07:31 IST
