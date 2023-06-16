Sakshi Malik Hints at Foul Play in Withdrawal of POSCO Case Against WFI Chief

The outgoing chief of the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was charged by the Delhi Police with sexual harassment and stalking following the protest of the nation’s top wrestlers, spearheaded by Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.

However, the POSCO case which was registered against the 66-year-old Gonda native was withdrawn by the minor and her father. And Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik has questioned the manner in which the case was handled.

Seven female wrestlers, including one minor, had registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan, of which one was registered under the POSCO act, but in a shocking turn of events, the complaint by the minor was withdrawn, leading to suspicion of threats to the complainant and her family.

“In the POCSO case, if Brij Bhushan was arrested when the minor’s statement was (first) recorded before a magistrate, then the minor would not have withdrawn the complaint," Malik opined.

“And not only that. Other girls would have also come forward and complained. There was pressure and threats is what I have heard. The court will have to decide what to do," the 30-year-old added.

Following meetings with the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the wrestlers had agreed to suspend their protest but reiterated their demand of Brij Bhushan be put behind bars.

Malik expressed that the legal team working on their behalf will have to look closely into the chargesheet filed before ascertaining a future course of action.