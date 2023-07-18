When Carlos Alcaraz was Comapred to Virat Kohli: WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz will head to New York come August to defend a US Open title. He is, in fact, the first teenager ever to top the ATP rankings, the first teenager to win the men’s championship at Flushing Meadows since Pete Sampras in 1990, and the first teenager to win any Slam trophy since Nadal at the French Open in 2005. Now he is the first man other than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Andy Murray to win Wimbledon since 2002.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a commentator canbe heard comparing Alcara to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli.

“It’s like watching Virat Kohli incricket or Micheal Jordan," the commentator can be heard saying.

To which his co-commentator says, “Really , it’sthat special. So good! All you can do is smile."

Carlos Alcaraz brought an end to Novak Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win the 2023 Wimbleon grand slam title.

The age gap between Alcaraz and the 36-year-old Djokovic, who wiped away tears during the trophy ceremony, was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974. The 20-year-old joined Nadal as the second Spanish men’s champion at the grass Major in the Open era. He also became the third-youngest man after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker to win the title at All England club.

So Alcaraz had youth on his side, which he also did, of course, when they met in the French Open semifinals last month. That one was extraordinary for two sets before Alcaraz cramped up and faded. This time, he had the stamina and the strokes to get past Djokovic — and the belief that he could win.

Another Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar had taken to social media to laud Alcaraz.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin hailed the 20-year-old Spaniard and said he will follow Alcaraz’s career like he did with Roger Federer.