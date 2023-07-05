When John McEnroe Serve And Volley Beat Novak Djokovic: Watch Video

Having won seven grand slam titles, legendary tennis player John McEnroe decided to draw curtains on his illustrious career in 2006. Following his retirement, the American tennis sensation donned commentator’s hat. People have now once again started talking about McEnroe’s incredible skills after an old video of his fun-filled playing session with Novak Djokovic resurfaced on social media. In the viral clip, McEnroe can even be seen scoring a point against Djokovic.

Following an action-packed rally between Djokovic and McEnroe, the two players can be seen hugging each other. McEnroe, who was sporting trousers and a white shirt, succeeded in coming up with a winning volley in that game. The incident had taken place during the 2009 US Open. McEnroe, then 50, came down from the commentary box to engage in a friendly game with the Serb.

While talking about his feelings of sharing the court with John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic had revealed that the session was “funny" and the US Open spectators enjoyed the game. “It actually was quite funny and the crowd loved it. And Johnny, of course, made a small favour coming down. It wasn’t easy playing in jeans and suit and collared shirt but it was a lot of fun. I like to entertain the crowd. That makes me happy as well. Playing with Johnny Mac and having fun, I think that’s what the crowd want, and especially in this hour, these night matches make this tournament very special," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic is currently playing in the Wimbledon. The Serbian was crowned French Open champion last month. The French Open triumph guided Djokovic to a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title. The 36-year-old defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 to claim the Rolland Garros title. Djokovic overtook Rafael Nadal to emerge as the most successful male tennis player.