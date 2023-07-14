Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz Slices Through Medvedev In Three Sets To Reach His First Wimbledon Final

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz Slices Through Medvedev In Three Sets To Reach His First Wimbledon Final

The Spaniard will now face off against Novak Djokovic in the final, as he aims to become the third-youngest winner of the tournament.

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 23:47 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Alcaraz after his victory against Medvedev. (Credit: AFP)
Carlos Alcaraz looked in total control as he made light work of Daniil Medvedev to put him away in three sets of 6-3 6-3 6-3.

Alcaraz dominated from the beginning of the game as he just went on to toy with Medvedev. Alcaraz’s forehand speed just proved to be too much for Medvedev to handle, who was being made to run from end to end.

Alcaraz now has made his first Wimbledon finals and will be aiming to become the third-youngest player to win the Wimbledon men’s singles crown in the Open Era.

But, he will have to get past the ultimate obstacle that stands between him and the trophy, Serbian Novak Djokovic who is on a fiery-hot streak of consecutive wins.

    • Djokovic will also be playing to win yet another Wimbledon title, to equal the record of most Wimbledon title wins away from retired Swiss ace, Roger Federer, who won 8.

    (More to follow…)

    first published: July 14, 2023, 23:20 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 23:47 IST
